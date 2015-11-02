5 Brilliant Ways to Top Tomato Soup

1. Candied bacon

Cook sugar-rubbed bacon until glazed, then serve as a strip alongside a bowl of soup.

2. Crab salad

Toss crab with diced avocado, lime and jalapeño for an elegant riff on guacamole, then spoon a little on top of tomato soup.

3. Herb croutons

Toss sourdough cubes with butter, cooked garlic and herbs for croutons that are way better than boxed.



4. Toasted almonds

To add a little crunch to an otherwise creamy tomato soup, top it simply, with nothing more than toasted almonds.

5. Goat cheese

Blend goat cheese with basil and cilantro and spoon in the center of a summery tomato soup.

