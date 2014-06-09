5 Brazilian Dishes to Celebrate the World Cup

The World Cup kicks off this Thursday in São Paulo. Here, five fantastic Brazilian dishes to honor the host country.

1. Classic Caipirinha

Brazil’s national cocktail features the popular, rum-like spirit cachaça, which is made with sugarcane rather than molasses.



2. Brazilian Black Rice

This delicious dish features richly flavored Bahian seafood and healthy whole-grain black rice.

3. Brazilian Beer-Marinated Chicken

Xingu (a Brazilian black lager) flavors this quick chicken dish.

4. Brazilian Fish, Shrimp and Mussel Stew

“Brazilian seafood stews of this type will blow your mind,” says Andrew Zimmern of this terrific dish made with cashew butter and mussels.

5. Brazilian Rich Chocolate Truffles

These delicious treats, called brigadeiros in Portuguese, are closer to chocolate caramels than French-style truffles.

