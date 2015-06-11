5 Boozy Brines for Weekend Grilling

When it comes to grilling, chef Adam Sappington of The Country Cat in Portland, Oregon, is a big-time fan of brining—especially using boozy brines. “Home chefs can sip on a beer or open a bottle of wine one night and have the perfect brining ingredient for the following day,” he says. “Brines not only season the meat, they also add a foolproof method for keeping proteins moist through the cooking process. They are a great way to add or incorporate more flavor and spice to a dish without having to create a sauce or another component.” Below, Sappington shares five versatile recipes to amp up flavor on the grill.

Pro tip: Sappington recommends immersing the meat in these brines for at least 2 and up to 12 hours. Pieces of fish 5 pounds or larger can sit in the brine for 2 days; similarly sized pieces of meat can brine for up to one week.

Cider Brine

Pairs well with: salmon, pork or chicken.

2 cups hard cider (flat cider works best)

2 cups apple cider

¾ cup light brown sugar

¾ cup kosher salt

2 tablespoons whole black peppercorns

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise pod

2 tablespoons grated orange zest

3 sprigs fresh thyme

Preparation:

In a large stockpot, add all ingredients and bring to a boil. Boil for 3 minutes. Cool completely before using.



Beer Brine

Pairs well with: chicken, pork or brisket.

4 cups beer, such as an IPA, flat

¾ cup white sugar

¾ cup kosher salt

3 sprigs fresh sage

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 cloves fresh garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons whole black peppercorns

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

Preparation:

In a large bowl or jug, add all of the ingredients and whisk together vigorously to dissolve the salt and sugar. Let sit for 1 hour.



White Wine & Verjus Brine

Pairs well with: halibut, salmon or trout.

2 cups verjus

2 cups white wine, such as Pinot Gris

¾ cup honey

¾ cup kosher salt

2 tablespoons whole coriander seed

2 tablespoons whole fennel seed

8 stems Italian flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon orange zest

Preparation:

In a large stockpot, add all ingredients and bring to a boil. Boil for 3 minutes. Cool completely before using.



Manhattan Cocktail Brine

Pairs well with: pork or chicken thighs.

1 cup unsweetened cherry juice

1 cup bourbon, such as Buffalo Trace

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

Juice of half an orange

¼ cup sweet vermouth

2 cups water

¾ cup brown sugar

¾ cup kosher salt

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

2 whole cloves

8 whole allspice berries

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise pod

1 tablespoon whole yellow mustard seed

Preparation:

In a large stockpot, add all ingredients and bring to a boil. Boil for 3 to 5 minutes. Cool completely before using.



Moscow Mule Brine

Pairs well with: trout, chicken or pork.

1 cup vodka

12 ounces ginger beer, flat

1 ½ cups water

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup white sugar

¾ cup kosher salt

¼ cup grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon whole coriander seed

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

1 teaspoon chile flakes

1 teaspoon turmeric

Preparation:

In a large stockpot, add all ingredients and bring to a boil. Boil for 3 minutes. Cool completely before using.

