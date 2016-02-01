5 Bite-Size Super Bowl Sliders

Turn a culinary shrink ray on burgers and make snackable sliders instead. Here, five great recipes for delicious but dainty sliders.

These little burgers are extra juicy because they’re made with a mixture of meats, including ground chuck and short rib.

Here’s a luxe addition to your Super Bowl snack smorgasbord.

Sambal oelek and minced ginger give these sandwiches a spicy kick.

Vegetarians deserve sliders, too.

These mini cheeseburgers are topped with pungent Stilton and sweet homemade onion jam.