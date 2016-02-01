5 Bite-Size Super Bowl Sliders

Burgers are an excellent choice for Super Bowl Sunday, but there's a problem: They’re super filling on a day when you don’t want to limit yourself to one dish.

F&W Editors
February 01, 2016

Turn a culinary shrink ray on burgers and make snackable sliders instead. Here, five great recipes for delicious but dainty sliders.

1. Mini Burgers & Crispy Onion Rings 

These little burgers are extra juicy because they’re made with a mixture of meats, including ground chuck and short rib.

2. Lobster Sliders 

Here’s a luxe addition to your Super Bowl snack smorgasbord.

3. Asian Sloppy Joe Sliders 

Sambal oelek and minced ginger give these sandwiches a spicy kick.

4. Crispy Quinoa Sliders 

Vegetarians deserve sliders, too.

5. Stilton Sirloin Burgers with Onion Jam 

These mini cheeseburgers are topped with pungent Stilton and sweet homemade onion jam.

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up