5 Bite-Size Super Bowl Sliders

Burgers are an excellent choice for Super Bowl Sunday, but there's a problem: They’re super filling on a day when you don’t want to limit yourself to one dish.
Turn a culinary shrink ray on burgers and make snackable sliders instead. Here, five great recipes for delicious but dainty sliders.
1. Mini Burgers & Crispy Onion Rings
These little burgers are extra juicy because they’re made with a mixture of meats, including ground chuck and short rib.
2. Lobster Sliders
Here’s a luxe addition to your Super Bowl snack smorgasbord.
3. Asian Sloppy Joe Sliders
Sambal oelek and minced ginger give these sandwiches a spicy kick.
4. Crispy Quinoa Sliders
Vegetarians deserve sliders, too.
5. Stilton Sirloin Burgers with Onion Jam
These mini cheeseburgers are topped with pungent Stilton and sweet homemade onion jam.