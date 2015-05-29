5 Biscuit Sandwiches That Are Perfect for Weekend Brunching

Take your bacon-egg-and-cheese from great to perfect with one of these five delicious upgrades:

1. Smoked-Salmon Scramble with Dill Griddle Biscuits

Dill griddle biscuits—a cross between hot cakes, crumpets and scones—make great breakfast sandwiches with a smoked-salmon-and-egg scramble.

2. Ham-and-Cheddar Scallion Biscuit Sandwiches

“Scallions are so great with eggs,” says Will Gilson. He adds them to the biscuits, which he fills with ham, cheddar and fried eggs; it’s one reason the breakfast sandwich is so good.

3. Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches

A giant step up from a fast-food breakfast sandwich, this biscuit is topped with eggs, cheese and country ham, jam optional.

4. Rosemary Biscuits with Sausage and Cheese

John Currence doesn't only stuff his biscuits with grilled sausage and creamy blue cheese, he also slathers them with mustard. Alternately, the biscuits can be served unstuffed along with the chicken to mop up the barbecue sauce.

5. Italian Sausage-and-Fontina Biscuit Sandwiches

Pair these super-satisfying sandwiches with a fresh, slightly spicy Sangiovese.

