5 Best White Chocolate Chip Cookies

We love a perfectly chewy, crispy chocolate chip cookie. But this holiday season, don't overlook white chocolate. Here, five amazing cookie recipes that take advantage of sweet and creamy white chocolate.

F&W Editors
December 15, 2015

1. Dried Cranberry and Chocolate Cookies

Cranberries and rolled oats give these white-chocolate-chip-studded cookies extra crunch.

2. White Chocolate Chunk Macadamia Cookies

These thick bakery-style cookies are golden and crispy on the outside and super soft on the inside.

3. Big White Chocolate, Almond and Cranberry Cookies

Almond flour and toasted almonds give these crispy, chewy cookies double nutty flavor.

4. White Chocolate-Macadamia Nut Butter Cookies

These amazing butter cookies are ready in just 25 minutes.

5. White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Cookies with Dried Cranberries

Creamy white chocolate chips, tart cherries and crunchy macadamia nuts make the ultimate cookie combination.

