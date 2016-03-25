5 Best Waffles for International Waffle Day

Bust out the waffle iron!
From sweet Belgian waffles topped with warm chocolate-fudge sauce to savory bacon-studded waffles—we never need an excuse to indulge in the brunch favorite. But if you do, here's a good one: It's International Waffle Day! Here, five excellent waffles to make in honor of the holiday.
1. Cornmeal-and-Ricotta Waffles
Star chef Michael Mina's recipe was inspired by his childhood brunch favorite.
2. Classic Belgian Waffles
You can't go wrong with these light, crispy Brussels-style waffles.
3. Carrot Cake Waffles with Cream Cheese Whipped Cream
Fluffy and ever-so-slightly chewy, it's hard to believe these waffles are gluten-free.
4. Loaded Potato Waffles
F&W's Justin Chapple cooks shredded potatoes in a waffle iron until crisp, then tops them with cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.
5. Almond Waffles
Finely ground roasted almonds add terrific flavor to these crispy buttermilk waffles.