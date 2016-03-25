5 Best Waffles for International Waffle Day

From sweet Belgian waffles topped with warm chocolate-fudge sauce to savory bacon-studded waffles—we never need an excuse to indulge in the brunch favorite. But if you do, here's a good one: It's International Waffle Day! Here, five excellent waffles to make in honor of the holiday.

Star chef Michael Mina's recipe was inspired by his childhood brunch favorite.

You can't go wrong with these light, crispy Brussels-style waffles.

Fluffy and ever-so-slightly chewy, it's hard to believe these waffles are gluten-free.

F&W's Justin Chapple cooks shredded potatoes in a waffle iron until crisp, then tops them with cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.

Finely ground roasted almonds add terrific flavor to these crispy buttermilk waffles.