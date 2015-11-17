5 Best Vegetarian Crockpot Recipes

From hearty vegetable-packed chili to creamy mushroom stroganoff, here are five excellent vegetarian crockpot recipes.

1. Vegetable Farro Stew with Figs and Pine Nuts

Star chef Grant Achatz's delicious slow-cooker stew features farro, eggplant, artichokes and three kinds of pepper.

2. Slow Cooker Mushroom Stroganoff with Egg Noodles

This ultra-rich and creamy stroganoff is so hearty and delicious, you won't miss the traditional beef.

3. Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili

This hearty chili is packed with beans, hominy, mushrooms and peppers.

4. Spicy Slow-Cooked Green Beans

Slow cooking parsley, spinach and green beans creates a meltingly tender texture.

5. Slow Cooker Indian-Spiced Red Lentil Soup with Swiss Chard

This bright, warming stew is flavored with fresh turmeric, cinnamon, cumin and coriander.



