5 Best Uses for Your Leftover New Year’s Champagne

Did one of your New Year’s Eve guests open a bottle of Champagne that never got finished? When you're cleaning up, avoid the temptation to tip that extra bubbly down the drain. Instead, use those bubbles in one of these delicious, fun ways.

Champagne Ice Cubes

Freezing leftover sparkling wine or Champagne is a smart way to clean up from the party while also preparing for your next brunch. Once frozen, add the cubes to flutes of orange juice for a refreshing take on a mimosa.

Homemade Champagne Vinegar

Pour any remaining Champagne into a clean jar, cover it with a piece of cheesecloth and secure the cheesecloth with a rubber band. Let the jar sit out at room temperature for about 4 weeks, until it has turned into vinegar. Pour the vinegar into a bottle with a lid and use to make salad dressings or marinades.

Fromage Fort

The ultimate leftover dish, this cheesy recipe involves mixing a combination of leftover cheeses with wine and garlic. Typically the recipe calls for white wine, but sparkling will work just fine—and will add a touch of sweetness to balance out the cheese.

Champagne Gummies

Any alcohol will work for this one. Just place your favorite gummy candy (worms, bears, fruit) in a baking dish and cover them with the booze of your choice. Let this sit for at least a day in the refrigerator. If you let the gummies sit longer, make sure to stir them at least once a day. In this case, extra Champagne would be delicious on peach or orange gummies.

Macerated Berries

Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries—they all taste even more refreshing when soaked with Champagne or sparkling wine and left to chill for 30 minutes. They can be served over ice cream or with a dollop of sweetened whipped cream.