5 Best Thumbprint Cookie Recipes

Thumbprint cookies—made by pressing a small round of dough with your thumb to form an indentation—are not just fun to make but also deliciously versatile. There's so many ways to fill that thumbprint! From minty white-chocolate-filled cookies to delicious cardamom-spiced jam-filled ones, here are five amazing thumbprint cookie recipes to make for the holidays. 

December 17, 2015

1. Chocolate-Mint Thumbprints 

If you’re being honest, there’s no way you or your son or daughter are going to eat those Andes mints from that house up the block that clearly failed to plan ahead. But, you can chop them up and use them in these thumbprint cookies from Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito.

These cookies have a creamy, minty white-chocolate filling. 

2. Coconut-Raspberry Thumbprints 

Shredded coconut is mixed into the batter for these terrific cookies. 

3. Cardamom Thumbprints 

Adding cardamom to these crispy cookies gives them a subtle spiced flavor. 

4. Pistachio Linzer Thumbprints 

These festive holiday cookies feature raspberry jam and roasted pistachios. 

5. Gluten-Free Chocolate-Almond Thumbprint Cookies 

Almond flour and coconut oil are the key to these fantastic gluten and dairy-free cookies filled with gooey caramel. 

