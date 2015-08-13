5 Best Summer Bruschetta Recipes

Toppings like fresh basil pesto and crunchy okra are perfect for summer bruschetta.

F&W Editors
August 13, 2015

1. Grilled Vegetable Bruschetta
Toasted country bread topped with fresh basil pesto, grilled peppers and squash is an incredible summer first course or whole meal.

2. Bruschetta with Pickled Okra
Crunchy pickled okra gives this summer bruschetta a Southern spin.

3. Ricotta and Roasted Tomato Bruschetta with Pancetta
Juicy peak-season tomatoes make all the difference in this simple bruschetta.

4. Honey-Tomato Bruschetta with Ricotta
This delicious appetizer is made with two types of honey: clover, which intensifies the sweetness of tangy roasted tomatoes, and buckwheat, which balances the creamy ricotta cheese.

5. Grilled-Fruit Bruschetta with Honey Mascarpone
Grilled bread soaks up the sweet juices of caramelized summer fruit.

