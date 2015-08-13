5 Best Summer Bruschetta Recipes

Toppings like fresh basil pesto and crunchy okra are perfect for summer bruschetta.

1. Grilled Vegetable Bruschetta

Toasted country bread topped with fresh basil pesto, grilled peppers and squash is an incredible summer first course or whole meal.

2. Bruschetta with Pickled Okra

Crunchy pickled okra gives this summer bruschetta a Southern spin.

3. Ricotta and Roasted Tomato Bruschetta with Pancetta

Juicy peak-season tomatoes make all the difference in this simple bruschetta.

Related: 4th of July Appetizers

4. Honey-Tomato Bruschetta with Ricotta

This delicious appetizer is made with two types of honey: clover, which intensifies the sweetness of tangy roasted tomatoes, and buckwheat, which balances the creamy ricotta cheese.

5. Grilled-Fruit Bruschetta with Honey Mascarpone

Grilled bread soaks up the sweet juices of caramelized summer fruit.

Related: Summer Hors d'Oeuvres

Fast Italian Summer Recipes

Amazing Tomato Recipes