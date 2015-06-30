5 Best Spots for Brilliantly Upgraded Hot Dogs

Hot dog season is here and chefs across the country are upgrading this classic summertime staple. Here, five awesome hot dogs to seek out this season.

1. The Bachelor Farmer; Minneapolis

The Bachelor Farmer's new lunchtime sausage cart offers house-made pork sausage topped with sauerkraut, sweet onion-pepper relish, spicy mustard and ketchup.

2. Kirkland Tap & Trotter; Somerville, MA

From now until the end of September, Boston chefs Matt Jennings (Townsman), Karen Akunowicz (Myers + Chang) and Jody Adams (Rialto and Trade) will each create a unique "Top Dog" offered every Monday. Currently on the menu: Jennings's "Rhody Dog" featuring charred rabe mayo, sweet pepper "South County" relish and calamari. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to hunger-fighting charity Share Our Strength.

3. Huertas; New York City

The Basque Dog, featuring house-made chistorra sausage topped with aioli piquillo mostardo on a Martin’s potato roll will be available from the restaurant window. Look out for special hot dogs and sides to come later this summer as well.

4. Belly Shack; Chicago

Chef Bill Kim's Korean and Puerto Rican-inspired beef dog is topped with egg noodles, pickled green papaya and togarashi-spiced fries.

5. Frank; Austin

In addition to The Notorious P.I.G. (a pork, bacon, jalapeño sausage topped with mac n'cheese), Frank also offers more unusual options like the Creole Gator (a smoked alligator sausage topped with popcorn crawfish and Creole remoulade) and the Jackalope (a smoked antelope, rabbit and pork sausage dressed with cranberry compote, Sriracha ailoli and cheddar).

