5 Best Salads to Put in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl

Previously on F&W’s Mad Genius Tips, whiz kid Justin Chapple proved you can satisfy your crispy tortilla bowl craving without succumbing to any deep-fat fryer guilt. Now that you have a healthy edible bowl, fill it with a healthy salad. Here, five crunchy and delicious salads perfect for your homemade tortilla bowls:

1. Mexican Chopped Salad with Beets and Walnut Dressing

Seek out vacuum-sealed beets, which are preroasted and peeled, and use store-bought chips.

2. Southwestern Tortilla Salad

This Tex-Mex favorite comes together in minutes. You'll be surprised by how quick and easy it is to make your own refried beans—and how much better they taste than the ready-made variety.

3. Mexican Shrimp-and-Avocado Salad with Tortilla Chips

This recipe is loosely based on fattoush, a Middle Eastern salad in which toasted bread is moistened by other ingredients, like tomatoes and cucumbers. Here, tortilla chips soak up the delicious salad juices.

4. Mexican Chopped Salad

Los Angeles is known for its myriad salads and also for its large Latin population. This salad pays homage to both.

5. Barbecue Shrimp with Avocado Salad

This quick and easy shrimp is flavored with plenty of Worcestershire, making it hearty and bold.

