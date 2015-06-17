5 Best Rhubarb Pies, Crumbles & Tarts

Rhubarb is only in season for so long, so make the most of it! Here, F&W's best rhubarb pies, crumbles and tarts.
1. Alsatian Rhubarb Tart
This dessert from Jean-Georges Vongerichten is irresistibly tangy, creamy and frothy.
2. Deep-Dish Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie
Perfectly tart-sweet, this pie has an incredibly flaky crust thanks to lard.
3. Early Summer Strawberry-Rhubarb Crumble
This easy, homey dessert from Andrew Zimmern pairs the quintessential early-summer combo of sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb with a nutty, buttery, cookie-like topping.
4. Tangy Rhubarb Pie
Tapioca makes a surprise appearance in this delicious summery dessert.
5. Rhubarb-Mango Crumble
Sweet mango is unexpectedly fantastic with tart rhubarb.
