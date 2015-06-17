5 Best Rhubarb Pies, Crumbles & Tarts

Andrew Zimmern’s homey crumble is topped with crushed almonds and brown sugar.

Stephanie Meyer

Rhubarb is only in season for so long, so make the most of it! Here, F&W's best rhubarb pies, crumbles and tarts.

F&W Editors
June 17, 2015

1. Alsatian Rhubarb Tart
This dessert from Jean-Georges Vongerichten is irresistibly tangy, creamy and frothy.

2. Deep-Dish Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie
Perfectly tart-sweet, this pie has an incredibly flaky crust thanks to lard.

3. Early Summer Strawberry-Rhubarb Crumble
This easy, homey dessert from Andrew Zimmern pairs the quintessential early-summer combo of sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb with a nutty, buttery, cookie-like topping.

4. Tangy Rhubarb Pie
Tapioca makes a surprise appearance in this delicious summery dessert.

5. Rhubarb-Mango Crumble
Sweet mango is unexpectedly fantastic with tart rhubarb. 

