5 Best Rhubarb Pies, Crumbles & Tarts

Rhubarb is only in season for so long, so make the most of it! Here, F&W's best rhubarb pies, crumbles and tarts:

1. Alsatian Rhubarb Tart

This dessert from Jean-Georges Vongerichten is irresistibly tangy, creamy and frothy.

2. Deep-Dish Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie

Perfectly tart-sweet, this pie has an incredibly flaky crust thanks to lard.

3. Early Summer Strawberry-Rhubarb Crumble

This easy, homey dessert from Andrew Zimmern pairs the quintessential early-summer combo of sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb with a nutty, buttery, cookie-like topping.

4. Tangy Rhubarb Pie

Tapioca makes a surprise appearance in this delicious summery dessert.

5. Rhubarb-Mango Crumble

Sweet mango is unexpectedly fantastic with tart rhubarb.

