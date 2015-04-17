5 Best Rhubarb Cocktails

Pie and compote aren't the only ways to use fresh spring rhubarb.
Pie and compote aren't the only ways to use fresh spring rhubarb. Here, five fantastic drinks to make with the deliciously tart vegetable.
1. St. Tropez Rhubarb Club
Amaro adds a nice bitterness to this sparkling cocktail.
2. Rhuby Daiquiri
"Tweaking a daiquiri with rhubarb seemed like a good starting point," says bartender Katie Loeb of her cocktail.
3. Rhubarb Mojito
This excellent drink is great with either vodka or lemon-flavored rum.
4. Josef the Spy
Mixologist Todd Thrasher's cocktail features tequila and strawberry-rhubarb syrup.
5. Bridal Shower
Rhubarb is used two ways in this beautiful spring drink: in simple syrup and as a garnish.
Related: Rhubarb Recipes
Beautiful Cocktails
Garden-to-Glass Cocktails