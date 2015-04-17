5 Best Rhubarb Cocktails

Pie and compote aren't the only ways to use fresh spring rhubarb. Here, five fantastic drinks to make with the deliciously tart vegetable.

1. St. Tropez Rhubarb Club

Amaro adds a nice bitterness to this sparkling cocktail.

2. Rhuby Daiquiri

"Tweaking a daiquiri with rhubarb seemed like a good starting point," says bartender Katie Loeb of her cocktail.

3. Rhubarb Mojito

This excellent drink is great with either vodka or lemon-flavored rum.

4. Josef the Spy

Mixologist Todd Thrasher's cocktail features tequila and strawberry-rhubarb syrup.

5. Bridal Shower

Rhubarb is used two ways in this beautiful spring drink: in simple syrup and as a garnish.

