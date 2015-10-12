5 Best Pumpkin Pastas

Pumpkins aren't just for carving into Jack-O-Lanterns or baking into pies. From lasagne to spicy cheddar orzo, here are five ways to upgrade your fall pasta with sweet, creamy pumpkin.

1. Pumpkin Lasagne

Canned pumpkin puree makes quick work of this fantastic fall lasagne.

2. Spicy Cheddar and Pumpkin Orzo with Arugula

Top this comforting pasta with fresh peppery greens.

3. Pasta with Creamy Pumpkin Sauce and Toasted Hazelnuts

Stovetop mac and cheese was the inspiration for this rich, earthy dish.

4. Tagliatelle with Fennel in White Wine-Pumpkin Sauce

What's the secret to this savory pasta? Adding a fresh squeeze of lemon juice at the end complements the fennel and balances the creamy sauce.

5. Cavatelli with Spicy Winter Squash

Mario Batali's terrific fall pasta can easily be made with pumpkin instead of butternut squash.

