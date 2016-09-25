7 Best Pumpkin Brunch Recipes

Now is the time to infuse your fall breakfasts with pumpkin. From fluffy pancakes to sweet-savory frittata, here are five amazing pumpkin recipes to make for brunch.
1. Pumpkin Muffins with Crumb Topping
These moist, lightly spiced muffins feature a luscious cream cheese filling and cinnamony crumb topping.
2. Bacon-Pumpkin-Pecan Pancakes
Serve these fluffy, not too sweet pancakes with good-quality maple syrup.
3. Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls with a Coconut-Orange Marmalade Frosting
These delicious, dairy-free breakfast rolls are made with almond milk and coconut oil.
4. Toasted Hazelnut Pumpkin Cake with Espresso Icing
A slice of this cardamon-scented, nutty pumpkin cake makes a nice treat with coffee in the morning.
5. Pumpkin Ricotta and Apple Frittata
This terrific fall frittata is great for a crowd
6. Maple Pumpkin-Pecan Snacking Cake
This maple-scented pumpkin cake is made with spelt flour and both freshly ground and chopped pecans; the batter is then sprinkled with demerara sugar just before baking for a wonderfully crispy top.
7. Pumpkin-Coconut Bread
Great for unexpected fall guests, this gluten-free pumpkin bread can be made in advance and frozen for up to 2 months.