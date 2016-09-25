7 Best Pumpkin Brunch Recipes

These moist, lightly spiced muffins feature a luscious cream cheese filling and cinnamony crumb topping.

Serve these fluffy, not too sweet pancakes with good-quality maple syrup.

© Sarah Bolla

These delicious, dairy-free breakfast rolls are made with almond milk and coconut oil.

This cardamom scented, nutty pumpkin cake is baked with ground and chopped hazelnuts, while its crispy exterior gets drizzled with a deliciously-fun espresso icing. A slice of this cake can make for a nice treat with coffee on Halloween morning (we’re making that a thing) or served as a special dessert at your Halloween party. © Sarah Bolla

A slice of this cardamon-scented, nutty pumpkin cake makes a nice treat with coffee in the morning.

This terrific fall frittata is great for a crowd

This maple-scented pumpkin cake is made with spelt flour and both freshly ground and chopped pecans; the batter is then sprinkled with demerara sugar just before baking for a wonderfully crispy top. It might just be the best portable treat to take with you while you trick-or-treat—because everyone needs a snack between candy bars. © Sarah Bolla

This maple-scented pumpkin cake is made with spelt flour and both freshly ground and chopped pecans; the batter is then sprinkled with demerara sugar just before baking for a wonderfully crispy top.

This lightly sweet pumpkin bread combines coconut flour and traditional pumpkin pie spices for a gluten-free fall treat. It's best when served warm, with salted butter.

Great for unexpected fall guests, this gluten-free pumpkin bread can be made in advance and frozen for up to 2 months.