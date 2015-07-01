5 Best Pasta Salads for a Cookout

No cookout is complete without at least one big bowlful of pasta salad. From a fun take on paella to chewy fregola pasta with juicy roasted tomatoes, here are five crowd-pleasing pasta salads to make for a Fourth of July party.

1. Pasta Salad with Grilled Sausages and Peppers

A mix of grilled weisswursts, breakfast sausage and Italian sausage stars in this fast pasta salad.

2. Paella Salad

This fantastic take on the classic Spanish dish, paella, is made with orzo, a tiny rice-shaped pasta.

3. Fregola with Charred and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

What's the secret to this terrific summer salad? Chef Jeff Banker roasts cherry tomatoes in the oven first so they're extra sweet.

4. Bow-Tie Salad with Scallops, Black Olives, Oranges and Mint

This refreshing salad combines flavors from Morocco and Southern Italy.

5. Pasta Salad with Grilled Vegetables, Parsley and Feta

Grilled asparagus, zucchini and eggplant make this a hearty, vegetarian dish.

