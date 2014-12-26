5 Best New Hotel Restaurants of 2014

These days, no hotel is complete without a cutting-edge restaurant or a star chef at the helm. So in 2014, it was no surprise that some our favorite new restaurants happened to open in hotels. Here, the top five.

1. Narcissa, The Standard East Village, New York

Chef John Fraser's sunny, greenhouse-like restaurant put NYC's "other" Standard hotel on the map. His vegetable-focused menu also featured one of New York's most talked about dishes of the year, Carrots Wellington.

2. Bar Boulud, Mandarin Oriental, Boston

Boston's restaurant scene continues to shine, a fact confirmed by the recent arrival of Daniel Boulud's uber-popular bistro concept in the Mandarin Oriental.

3. Pot, The Line Hotel, Los Angeles

With Roy Choi named as a partner in this hip new hotel in L.A.'s Koreatown, expectations for the food were high. Choi didn't disappoint with a casual hot pot-themed restaurant with a killer list of drinking snacks.

4. Marta, The Martha Washington Hotel, New York

Danny Meyer's Roman trattoria, Maialino, is constantly packed at the Gramercy Park Hotel. He wisely enlisted its chef Nick Anderer to spearhead this fantastic wood-fired pizza spot in a former women-only hotel.

5. Matador Room, The Edition, Miami

Jean-Georges Vongerichten brought the Latin flavors of NYC's ABC Cocina (including the addictive sweet pea guacamole) to his restaurant in Ian Schrager's new Miami Beach hotel.

