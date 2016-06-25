5 Best Kale Pesto Dishes for Summer

Making pesto with kale instead of basil isn't just healthier, it's unexpectedly delicious. Here, five amazing dishes to make this summer with kale pesto.

Kale does double duty here: Some of the leaves are pureed with lemon juice and olive oil for a phenomenal pesto, and some of them are torn into pieces that are stirred into the cooked barley at the end.

The fragrant lentils in this salad get a jolt of freshness from juicy oranges. A dollop of healthy kale pesto rounds out this easy dish.

According to chef Chris Cosentino, this amazing pasta is a simple way to get kids to eat kale.

This fantastic side dish comes together in just 35 minutes.

© Con Poulos

Chef Kevin Fink's smart, simple grilled-kale pesto is great with any type of pasta.