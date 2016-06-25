5 Best Kale Pesto Dishes for Summer

Up your pesto game.
Making pesto with kale instead of basil isn't just healthier, it's unexpectedly delicious. Here, five amazing dishes to make this summer with kale pesto.
1. Lemony Barley Salad with Kale Pesto
Kale does double duty here: Some of the leaves are pureed with lemon juice and olive oil for a phenomenal pesto, and some of them are torn into pieces that are stirred into the cooked barley at the end.
2. Citrus Lentil Salad with Kale Pesto
The fragrant lentils in this salad get a jolt of freshness from juicy oranges. A dollop of healthy kale pesto rounds out this easy dish.
3. Rigatoni with Lemony Kale-and-Pecorino Pesto
According to chef Chris Cosentino, this amazing pasta is a simple way to get kids to eat kale.
4. Herbed Quinoa and Roasted Asparagus with a Kale Pesto Sauce
This fantastic side dish comes together in just 35 minutes.
5. Tajarin with Grilled Kale Pesto
Chef Kevin Fink's smart, simple grilled-kale pesto is great with any type of pasta.