5 Best Homemade Ice Cream Flavors for Summer

These five ice creams let you make the most of seasonal ingredients and don’t require any cooking at all.

1. Peach. Be like Bobby Flay and add a fresh peach puree to your maple-sweetened ice cream.

2. Mint. Steep the mint leaves from your herb garden in your ice cream base to add a subtle minty flavor.

3. Cheesecake. Instead of the usual vanilla, make a no-cook cream cheese ice cream to showcase your summer fruit topping. Or for something more sophisticated, use mascarpone.

4. Banana. Made without eggs, this chocolate-banana ice cream requires no standing over a hot stove to cook your custard. Just puree in a blender, freeze in an ice cream maker and you’re good to go.

5. Almost Instant Strawberry. Blend frozen strawberries with yogurt and sugar for a three-ingredient “ice cream.”

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.