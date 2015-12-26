5 Best Holiday Side Dishes to Make with Ginger

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, it's all about holiday sides.
Fragrant, spicy ginger is packed with health benefits that will keep you well through the winter. It's also a bargain that will go a long way when you buy it fresh, considering its versatility and intense flavor. It can be a bit intimidating to prep, though, which is why this Mad Genius Tip for peeling and grating it with just a spoon and fork is such a life-saver.
Here, our favorite holiday side dishes that call for fresh ginger.
1. Ginger-Roasted Parsnips
It takes just a few ingredients to bring out the sweetness of parsnips combined with the spice of ginger.
2. Beet and Ginger Salad
A simple, healthy salad of beets and ginger is an amazing post-holiday detox recipe.
3. Farro Salad with Winter Fruit, Pistachios and Ginger
This hearty grain salad is dressed up with a juicy ginger dressing.
4. Glazed Carrots with Cardamom and Ginger
Cooking carrots in carrot and orange juice keeps them tender, and ginger is a perfect complement to the sweetness.
5. Vegetable Stir-Fry with Ginger Vinaigrette
Make this stir-fry with whatever vegetables are on hand for a burst of freshness in winter.