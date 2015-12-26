5 Best Holiday Side Dishes to Make with Ginger

Fragrant, spicy ginger is packed with health benefits that will keep you well through the winter. It's also a bargain that will go a long way when you buy it fresh, considering its versatility and intense flavor. It can be a bit intimidating to prep, though, which is why this Mad Genius Tip for peeling and grating it with just a spoon and fork is such a life-saver.



Here, our favorite holiday side dishes that call for fresh ginger.



1. Ginger-Roasted Parsnips

It takes just a few ingredients to bring out the sweetness of parsnips combined with the spice of ginger.

2. Beet and Ginger Salad

A simple, healthy salad of beets and ginger is an amazing post-holiday detox recipe.

3. Farro Salad with Winter Fruit, Pistachios and Ginger

This hearty grain salad is dressed up with a juicy ginger dressing.

4. Glazed Carrots with Cardamom and Ginger

Cooking carrots in carrot and orange juice keeps them tender, and ginger is a perfect complement to the sweetness.

5. Vegetable Stir-Fry with Ginger Vinaigrette

Make this stir-fry with whatever vegetables are on hand for a burst of freshness in winter.