5 Best Holiday Side Dishes to Make with Ginger

December 26, 2015

Fragrant, spicy ginger is packed with health benefits that will keep you well through the winter. It's also a bargain that will go a long way when you buy it fresh, considering its versatility and intense flavor. It can be a bit intimidating to prep, though, which is why this Mad Genius Tip for peeling and grating it with just a spoon and fork is such a life-saver.

Here, our favorite holiday side dishes that call for fresh ginger.

1. Ginger-Roasted Parsnips
It takes just a few ingredients to bring out the sweetness of parsnips combined with the spice of ginger.

2. Beet and Ginger Salad
A simple, healthy salad of beets and ginger is an amazing post-holiday detox recipe.

3. Farro Salad with Winter Fruit, Pistachios and Ginger
This hearty grain salad is dressed up with a juicy ginger dressing.

4. Glazed Carrots with Cardamom and Ginger
Cooking carrots in carrot and orange juice keeps them tender, and ginger is a perfect complement to the sweetness.

5. Vegetable Stir-Fry with Ginger Vinaigrette
Make this stir-fry with whatever vegetables are on hand for a burst of freshness in winter.

 

