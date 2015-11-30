5 Best Holiday Egg Dishes

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, we guide you through holiday party season.
Eggs have the amazing ability to be both comforting and stunning, so whether you are making breakfast for a crowd or want another hors d’oeuvre, they’re the ingredient to reach for. Let F&W Test Kitchen’s Justin Chapple show you his Mad Genius Tip for peeling hard-boiled eggs in seconds, then make one of our chef upgrades to deviled eggs.
Here, more delicious ideas for making eggs part of your Thanksgiving menu.
1. Pickled Beets and Eggs
Use the apple cider vinegar you made to pickle beets and hard-boiled eggs for a delicious, bright appetizer.
2. Soft-Boiled Scotch Eggs
These rich, sausage-encased eggs are a popular party dish in the UK. For a lighter option, you can bake rather than fry them.
3. Salami-Egg Canapés
Spicy salami and hard-boiled eggs are blended for a satisfying, rich Austrian snack.
4. Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche
This high-rising quiche from star chef Thomas Keller layers mushrooms and cheese throughout the custard for a rich, umami-packed brunch dish.
5. Curried-Egg Tea Sandwiches
For an afternoon fête, add curry powder and orange zest to a classic egg salad for a surprising bite.