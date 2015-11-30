5 Best Holiday Egg Dishes

Eggs have the amazing ability to be both comforting and stunning, so whether you are making breakfast for a crowd or want another hors d’oeuvre, they’re the ingredient to reach for. Let F&W Test Kitchen’s Justin Chapple show you his Mad Genius Tip for peeling hard-boiled eggs in seconds, then make one of our chef upgrades to deviled eggs.



Here, more delicious ideas for making eggs part of your Thanksgiving menu.



1. Pickled Beets and Eggs

Use the apple cider vinegar you made to pickle beets and hard-boiled eggs for a delicious, bright appetizer.

2. Soft-Boiled Scotch Eggs

These rich, sausage-encased eggs are a popular party dish in the UK. For a lighter option, you can bake rather than fry them.



3. Salami-Egg Canapés

Spicy salami and hard-boiled eggs are blended for a satisfying, rich Austrian snack.

4. Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche

This high-rising quiche from star chef Thomas Keller layers mushrooms and cheese throughout the custard for a rich, umami-packed brunch dish.



5. Curried-Egg Tea Sandwiches

For an afternoon fête, add curry powder and orange zest to a classic egg salad for a surprising bite.

