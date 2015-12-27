5 Best Healthy Holiday Soups

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, it's all about holiday sides.
Soup is an obvious go-to in the winter for staying warm and satisfied, but you can go far beyond the usual with these delicious, healthy bowls. In this video from our sister brand Cooking Light, learn how to make a Thai Butternut Squash soup that adds spicy curry and delicious peanut flavor to the classic.
Here, five more amazing soups to simmer this winter.
1. Nordic Winter Vegetable Soup
This simple, vegetarian root vegetable soup is packed with nutrients, plus barley that will keep you full.
2. Miso Soup with Turmeric and Tofu
Earthy turmeric brings flavor and brilliant color to the traditional Japanese cure-all.
3. Curried Cauliflower Soup with Coconut and Chiles
The heat of jalapeño and richness of coconut milk make this soup both luscious and healthy.
4. Split-Pea Soup with Portobellos
Mushrooms add meaty substance to this veggie-packed soup.
5. Hearty Minestrone Soup
This Italian classic made with white beans and pancetta gets a green boost from peppery arugula.