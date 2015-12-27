5 Best Healthy Holiday Soups

Soup is an obvious go-to in the winter for staying warm and satisfied, but you can go far beyond the usual with these delicious, healthy bowls. In this video from our sister brand Cooking Light, learn how to make a Thai Butternut Squash soup that adds spicy curry and delicious peanut flavor to the classic.



Here, five more amazing soups to simmer this winter.



1. Nordic Winter Vegetable Soup

This simple, vegetarian root vegetable soup is packed with nutrients, plus barley that will keep you full.

2. Miso Soup with Turmeric and Tofu

Earthy turmeric brings flavor and brilliant color to the traditional Japanese cure-all.



3. Curried Cauliflower Soup with Coconut and Chiles

The heat of jalapeño and richness of coconut milk make this soup both luscious and healthy.



4. Split-Pea Soup with Portobellos

Mushrooms add meaty substance to this veggie-packed soup.



5. Hearty Minestrone Soup

This Italian classic made with white beans and pancetta gets a green boost from peppery arugula.