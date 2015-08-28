5 Best Ham-and-Cheese Sandwiches

Upgrade the classic lunchbox staple with these five amazing versions.
1. The Perfect Ham Sandwich
Chef Dan Segall's signature sandwich features thick slices of glazed smoked ham and creamy Pavé d'Affinois cheese.
2. Ham, Soppressata and Two-Cheese Stromboli
Stuffed with several kinds of Italian meats and cheeses, this hearty sandwich is easy to reheat, but it's also delicious cold.
3. Croques Meurice
These fantastic miniature versions of the classic French ham-and-cheese sandwich are terrific with cheeses like Compté or Gruyère.
4. Cheddar-Polenta Biscuits with Ham Salad
If you don't have time to make the deliciously cheesy biscuits, the ham salad in this recipe is also great on a baguette.
5. Prosciutto, Brie and Apple Panini with Scallion Butter
Slices of Granny Smith apple give these sandwiches a delicious tangy bite.
