5 Best Ham-and-Cheese Sandwiches

Upgrade the classic lunchbox staple with these five amazing versions.

1. The Perfect Ham Sandwich

Chef Dan Segall's signature sandwich features thick slices of glazed smoked ham and creamy Pavé d'Affinois cheese.

2. Ham, Soppressata and Two-Cheese Stromboli

Stuffed with several kinds of Italian meats and cheeses, this hearty sandwich is easy to reheat, but it's also delicious cold.

3. Croques Meurice

These fantastic miniature versions of the classic French ham-and-cheese sandwich are terrific with cheeses like Compté or Gruyère.

4. Cheddar-Polenta Biscuits with Ham Salad

If you don't have time to make the deliciously cheesy biscuits, the ham salad in this recipe is also great on a baguette.

5. Prosciutto, Brie and Apple Panini with Scallion Butter

Slices of Granny Smith apple give these sandwiches a delicious tangy bite.

