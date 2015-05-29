5 Best Grilled Pizzas for Summer

Whether it's served as an appetizer or main course, gooey grilled pizza is a delicious hit at any backyard BBQ. Here, five excellent recipes:

1. Grilled Pizza with Asparagus, Scallions and Fontina

Cut into small squares, this pizza makes a great spring or summer hors d'oeuvre.

2. Grilled Pizza with Prosciutto

Johanne Killeen and George Germon pioneered grilled pizzas at their Providence restaurant, Al Forno. The crust becomes wonderfully crisp and deliciously charred, almost as if it were baked in a wood-fired oven. The pizza dough recipe below is simple, with a rich wheat flavor, but store-bought pizza dough is a fine substitute; you'll need about 1 1/2 pounds. Make sure you have all the toppings assembled grillside before starting.

3. Four-Cheese Grilled Pesto Pizza

This crowd-pleasing white pizza is lightly charred on the grill and topped with a garlicky pistachio pesto and four cheeses: mozzarella, Fontina, provolone and scamorza (a cow-milk cheese that’s like a dry mozzarella). If scamorza isn’t available, double the amount of mozzarella.

4. Sausage Lovers' Grilled Pizza

This is the ultimate summer pizza, topped with lots of grated summer squash and piquant peperoncini, along with sausage.

5. Grilled Margherita and Olive-Fontina Pizzas

"This dough is not the kind you throw in the air like in the movies," Mario Batali says. He grills the crusts until they're delectably charred, then adds one of two simple toppings—a classic Margherita with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil and a pungent mix of Fontina, black olives and pine nuts.

