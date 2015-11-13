5 Best Gluten-Free Stuffing Recipes

1. Sticky Rice Dressing

Joanne Chang says, “A Chinese meal isn’t complete without rice; Thanksgiving isn’t complete without stuffing. This sticky-rice dressing combines the best of both worlds.” Make sure you use a gluten-free brand of soy sauce.

2. Wild Rice, Italian Sausage and Shiitake Stuffing

This grain-based stuffing, a departure from the usual moist bread stuffing, combines Wisconsin wild rice with rich Italian sausage.

3. Polenta Stuffing

Chef Tyler Florence stuffs creamy sausage-and-mushroom-studded polenta dressing under the skin of his turkey.

4. Spiced Lamb-and-Rice Dressing with Chickpeas

This hearty, savory Palestinian stuffing is also great in grape leaves or halved zucchini.

5. Wild Rice Stuffing with Chestnuts and Sausage

In this terrific stuffing, earthy wild rice is mixed with fragrant jasmine rice along with pork sausage, chestnuts and herbs.