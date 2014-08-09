5 Best-Ever Summer Brunch Cocktails

From Bloody Marys to Bellinis, here are five fantastic cocktails to make this weekend.

1. Tomato Water Bloody Marys

Fresh tomato water makes this version of the classic drink especially light and refreshing.

2. Ginger Julep

Bobby Flay's take on a Southern julep.

3. Blood Peach Bellini

Take advantage of seasonal summer blood peaches for this fantastic drink.

4. Watermelon-Honey Citrus Refresher

A blender makes quick work of this summery drink.

5. Sour Cherry-Yuzu Bellinis

Yuzu, a Japanese fruit, adds terrific citrus flavor to this delicious cherry cocktail.

