5 Best-Ever Summer Brunch Cocktails

From Bloody Marys to Bellinis, here are five fantastic cocktails to make this weekend.

F&W Editors
August 09, 2014

1. Tomato Water Bloody Marys
Fresh tomato water makes this version of the classic drink especially light and refreshing.

2. Ginger Julep
Bobby Flay's take on a Southern julep.

3. Blood Peach Bellini
Take advantage of seasonal summer blood peaches for this fantastic drink.

4. Watermelon-Honey Citrus Refresher
A blender makes quick work of this summery drink.

5. Sour Cherry-Yuzu Bellinis
Yuzu, a Japanese fruit, adds terrific citrus flavor to this delicious cherry cocktail.

