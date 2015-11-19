5 Best Beaujolais Nouveau Pairings

Happy Beaujolais Nouveau Day!

F&W Editors
November 19, 2015

Today, wine stores across the country are stocking shelves with bottles and bottles of the superyoung, just-bottled, bright, fruity wine. Let's be clear: Nouveau is all about immediacy. For maximum enjoyment, you'll want to drink it right now with something delicious, so here are five great pairings for light and bright Beaujolais Nouveau. (And by the way, these dishes are also excellent with higher quality cru Beaujolais).

1. Groundnut Stew 
Beaujolais Nouveau’s simple fruity qualities make a lively companion to the earthy peanut butter in this tasty African stew.

2. Golden Mashed Potatoes with Morels and Baked Eggs 
By themselves, eggs don't particularly complement wine, but this mushroom-and-onion-rich recipe is more than wine-friendly. It’s terrific with a light red whose acidic tartness and fresh fruitiness contrast with the buttery tastes.

3. Hot-Smoked Salmon with Apple Slaw 
This savory salmon is glazed with a spicy molasses sauce that’s delicious with a fruity wine.

4. Maple-Pepper Roasted Turkey 
Beaujolais Nouveau is a classic Thanksgiving wine for a reason. Its tart, refreshing flavors work well with both the sweet and savory tastes found in holiday menus.

5. Mushroom-and-Ham Quiche 
Bright and fruity Beaujolais is a lively contrast to the nuttiness of the Gruyère in this quiche.

