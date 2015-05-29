5 Best Barbecue Sauces for a Backyard BBQ

No barbecue is complete without a killer sauce. Skip the store-bought stuff and wow your guests with something homemade. Here, five DIY flavorful and smokey barbecue sauces to try.

1. Sorghum Barbecue Sauce

Bobby Flay's rich, sweet and tangy barbecue sauce is made with sorghum syrup, which comes from sweet sorghum grass.

2. Espresso Barbecue Sauce

Grilling experts Cheryl and Bill Jamison add espresso to this sauce to give it a deeply rich, complex flavor. It's delicious with smoked or grilled pork, beef, lamb or duck.

3. Molasses Barbecue Sauce

BBQ expert Adam Perry Lang’s barbecue sauce—sweet, spicy and sticky—pairs perfectly with his super-flavorful chicken wings.

4. Sweet Mustard Barbecue Sauce

This sweet and pungent mustard sauce is perfect on pork chops.

5. Hoisin Barbecue Sauce

Like ketchup in a classic barbecue sauce, the Chinese condiment, hoisin, provides a satisfying contrast of sweet, salty and aromatic flavors.

