5 Beautiful Crudos to Make for Valentine's Day

Raw fish is so romantic.
Crudo, typically made with thinly sliced raw fish, is an impressive, restaurant-worthy dish that's easy to make at home. All you need is a good seafood purveyor and a sharp knife. Impress your Valentine with these simple, gorgeous seafood crudos, plus a vegetarian version.
1. Scallop Crudo with Lemon and Piment d'Espelette
This elegant crudo features thin slices of raw sea scallops topped with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice and a sprinkling of mildly spicy red pepper.
2. Red Snapper Crudo with Watercress Pesto
Chef Matt Molina's healthy crudo comes together in just 30 minutes.
3. Scallop Crudo with Pecans and Ponzu Sauce
Seafood master Eric Ripert's amazing crudo features an unexpected yet delicious combination of toasted pecans, Japanese ponzu sauce and aged balsamic vinegar.
4. Fennel, Apple and Avocado Crudo
Pink peppercorns add slightly spicy, fruity flavor to this delicious vegetable crudo.
5. Scallop Crudo with Wasabi-Ginger Ponzi
This easy crudo has plenty of umami flavor.