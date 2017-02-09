5 Beautiful Crudos to Make for Valentine's Day

Crudo, typically made with thinly sliced raw fish, is an impressive, restaurant-worthy dish that's easy to make at home. All you need is a good seafood purveyor and a sharp knife. Impress your Valentine with these simple, gorgeous seafood crudos, plus a vegetarian version.

This elegant crudo features thin slices of raw sea scallops topped with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice and a sprinkling of mildly spicy red pepper.

Chef Matt Molina's healthy crudo comes together in just 30 minutes.

Seafood master Eric Ripert's amazing crudo features an unexpected yet delicious combination of toasted pecans, Japanese ponzu sauce and aged balsamic vinegar.

© Con Poulos

Pink peppercorns add slightly spicy, fruity flavor to this delicious vegetable crudo.

This easy crudo has plenty of umami flavor.