5 Awesome Picnic Desserts

Megan DeKok of Take a Megabite is a huge fan of color. “I’m inspired by vintage Pyrex, vibrant ice cream, vintage wrapping paper, pink houses in San Francisco, pretty produce,” she says. Brunch parties are also high on her list: “It’s the only meal where you can put out cinnamon rolls, and shortcakes as part of the main course. I also love that they can start at 11 a.m. and go until 9 p.m.! As long as the Champagne is flowing and there are cheese plates galore.” And, of course, she loves picnics.

1. Blueberry Crumb Bars, originally from Smitten Kitchen are my favorite picnic treat. They are not only loaded with streusel-y goodness, but they are sure not to get warm and weird if they’re sitting out.

2. Neapolitan Rice Krispie Treats are another bar that can handle it in the sun. Brighten up your dessert table with all natural colors, if you want!

3. These Large Marge Chocolate Chunk Cookies are my most-favorite chocolate chip cookie. I’ve brought them to a few picnic parties, and they’re always a hit. Once, a fella invited me to an after-party with the condition that I brought these cookies.

4. If you don’t mind assembling something at a the picnic, then whip up these little Strawberry Graham Ricotta Tartlets. Simply make the grahams (that really keep their shape, so follow your heart shape-wise). Topping them with sweetened and citrusy ricotta and strawberries makes for a super fun and pretty dessert.

5. Pumpkin Swirl Brownies just might be the best fall-time picnic treat. Freeze them, if you want, and then set them out at the party.

The moral of the story: Cookies. Bars. Brownies. Not French Silk Pie.

Megan’s current blog obsessions

Southern Soufflé: Erika has a major way with words. Love reading her posts, and everything thing she makes looks incredible.

Wit & Vinegar: Billy is da bomb. Not only is he the funniest dude but his design is spot-on.

The Sugar Hit!: Sarah has been winning me over more and more (and I already loved her) with her street food posts. I need that falafel for real.

I Am a Food Blog: Talk about creative food and dreamy typography, dudes. California Roll Nachos forever.

Hungry Girl Por Vida: Cindy used to live by me. And before we met I was already crazy about her styling/photography. She knows what’s up.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

