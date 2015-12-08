5 Awesome Gluten-Free Cookie Recipes

Here are five fantastic cookies that are unintentionally gluten-free. This means that you're likely to have all of the ingredients for them at the ready in your pantry and you don't have to run out and buy a gluten-free flour blend—or make your own. They're perfect all year round, but they're especially good for the holidays; they're festive enough for a gift or a cookie exchange and they're easy enough to whip up quickly when you're short on time.

Coconut Macaroons: Sweetened condensed milk helps make these macaroons super chewy. For the holidays, you could dress them up by adding chopped dried cranberries and pecans to the coconut mixture, or by rolling the chocolate-dipped bottoms in rainbow sprinkles or chopped nuts.

Fudgy Chocolate-Walnut Cookies: These amazing chewy cookies from pastry wizard Francois Payard can be made big or small, and pecans or hazelnuts can stand in for the walnuts. They're delightful on their own, they can be frozen, and they're great for making ice cream sandwiches.

Peanut Butter Cookies: These super-peanutty cookies can be made with creamy or crunchy peanut butter. If you want to turn them into sandwich cookies, you can fill them with peanut butter mixed with confectioners' sugar, and of course you can fold in mini chocolate chips into the dough. And no, we didn't forget the flour—it's the peanut butter itself that gives these cookies structure!

Honey-Tahini Cookies: These Middle Eastern–style cookies are reminiscent of halvah in flavor. For decorative effect, top some with white sesame seeds, some with black, and some with a mix.

Forgotten Cookies: This happy cookie accident features a light and crisp meringue that's jam-packed with chocolate chips, dried cherries and toasted pecans. A hint of the warm spice cardamom makes them especially nice for the holidays.