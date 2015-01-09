5 Awesome Candy Bars You Probably Haven't Tried

All this talk about January cleanses has candy on my mind. These awesome, nostalgia-inducing artisanal bars are more sophisticated versions of some of my favorites from childhood. Think George Clooney vs. Liam Hemsworth.

Milk Chocolate Bar with Golden Grahams, $8

Napa's awesome Woodhouse Chocolate coats super-crunchy, brown-sugary Golden Grahams cereal in a blend of creamy milk and dark chocolate.



Kitchen Sink Bar, $7

Mayana's chocolate-covered peanut butter, pretzel, salted caramel and crispy rice candy bar has an awesome creamy-crunchy texture.



Crunchy Praline Wonder Bar, $5

Grown Up Chocolate Company's Wonder Bar tastes sort of like a chocolate ice cream cone. It's filled with milk chocolate ganache, just a bit of hazelnut paste and crunchy, flaky bits of wafers.



Coconutty Bar, $14

EHChocolatier makes decadent, all-natural chocolates in Somerville, Massachusetts, like this dark chocolate bar with coconut and almonds.



Malted Milk Chocolate Bar, $7

French Broad Chocolates uses local malted barley from craft beer supplier Riverbend Malt House in Asheville, North Carolina, to create its malty dark chocolate bar.

Related: Chocolate Candies

Ultimate Candy Guide

Chocolate Desserts