5 Awesome Bacon-Wrapped Grilling Recipes

Everything’s better with smoky, meaty bacon—especially when it’s charred on the grill. Here, five crazy-delicious bacon-wrapped recipes ready for grilling:

1. Herb-Marinated Mixed Skewers

Chef Matteo Gambi grills these marinated pork and bacon-wrapped turkey skewers for a great charred flavor, then finishes them in the oven to keep them juicy.

2. Bacon-Wrapped Peaches

Brooklyn butcher Tom Mylan likes wrapping sweet, juicy peaches in bacon and grilling them until they're nicely charred. The secret ingredient, he says, are the grilled scallions tucked into the peach pit nook, "for the win."

3. Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp with Passion Fruit Mustard

Passion fruit juice gives the mustard sauce in this recipe a tangy, tropical kick.

4. Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

For this excellent appetizer, jumbo shrimp are marinated in chile-garlic oil, then wrapped with bacon and grilled. They're served with a house-made cocktail sauce that's spiked with a horseradish.

5. Bacon-Wrapped Vegetable Skewers with Dill Pickle Relish

Dill pickle–herb oil—used as both a marinade and a dipping sauce—gives smoky oyster mushrooms and cherry tomatoes a double hit of brightness.

