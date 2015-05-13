5 Apple Pie Transformations

National Apple Pie Day is May 13, a date that seems a bit unusual to celebrate a dessert so closely associated with fall. With that in mind, we think it's appropriate to celebrate by transforming apple pie into sundaes, or dumplings, or even a super-refreshing granita. Here, five recipes to try:

1. Apple Pie Sundaes with Cheddar Crust Shards

Using a slightly tart apple, like a Granny Smith or Pink Lady, is key to this frozen-yogurt sundae; sautéing brings out the fruit's sweetness. The crispy, salty cheddar crisps that accompany the sundaes are as good with cocktails as they are with desserts.

2. Apple Dumplings

Apples baked in flaky pastry with cinnamon sugar are irresistible, especially when served with vanilla ice cream.

3. Apple Pie Granita

Natural-style apple juice—less filtered than regular—is high in vitamin C and antioxidants. Here, Emeril Lagasse transforms it into a refreshing granita.

4. Apple Blintz Hand Pies

These sweet little pies have a lovely filling that combines tart and sweet apples with farmer cheese and cinnamon.

5. Caramelized-Apple Custard Tart with a Rye Crust

This tart features silky-smooth, rich custard and caramelized apples in a tender, earthy rye-flour pastry crust.

