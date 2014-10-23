5 Amazing Sparkling Wines for $15 or Less

Any occassion is made better with a high quality bottle of bubbly. But there's no reason you have to splurge to get one.

F&W Editors
October 23, 2014

Any occassion is made better with a high quality bottle of bubbly. But there's no reason you have to splurge to get one.

NV Segura Viudas Brut Cava ($10)

NV Cleto Chiarli Centenario Grasparossa di Castelvetro Secco Lambrusco ($11)

NV Adami Garbèl Prosecco Brut ($15)

NV Bisol Jeio Prosecco ($15)

NV Juvé y Camps Brut Rosé Cava ($15)

Related: Sparkling Wine Cocktails
Champagne Cocktails
Champagne Pairings 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up