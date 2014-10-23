5 Amazing Sparkling Wines for $15 or Less

Any occassion is made better with a high quality bottle of bubbly. But there's no reason you have to splurge to get one.
Any occassion is made better with a high quality bottle of bubbly. But there's no reason you have to splurge to get one.
NV Segura Viudas Brut Cava ($10)
NV Cleto Chiarli Centenario Grasparossa di Castelvetro Secco Lambrusco ($11)
NV Adami Garbèl Prosecco Brut ($15)
NV Bisol Jeio Prosecco ($15)
NV Juvé y Camps Brut Rosé Cava ($15)
Related: Sparkling Wine Cocktails
Champagne Cocktails
Champagne Pairings