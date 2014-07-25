5 Amazing Places to Eat After 11 P.M.

On their new after-hours menus, barkeeps and chefs are letting the rest of us in on what they love to eat and drink when they’re done with work and ready to party.

11 P.M.

Washington, DC The late-night drinks menu at Republic includes beer-and- a-shot pairings like El Luchador: tequila with a bitter IPA. 6939 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park, MD; republictakoma.com.

MIDNIGHT

Brookline, MA Fairsted Kitchen’s late-night menu changes monthly: August will feature Vietnamese-inspired dishes. “Asian food is what we eat when we’re not working,” says chef Jason Albus. 1704 Beacon St.; fairstedkitchen.com.

1 A.M.

Chicago After midnight, local off-duty chefs order the chilaquiles (salsa-drenched tortilla chips, fried to order and topped with scrambled eggs) at Au Cheval. 800 W. Randolph St.; auchevalchicago.com.

2 A.M.

New York City Soul food like chicken and waffles with chicken-liver butter keeps the party going at Red Rooster’s Midnight Brunch. 310 Lenox Ave.; redroosterharlem.com.

4 A.M.

Atlanta Authentic Jamaican comfort food like jerk shrimp with coconut grits is made from scratch from 2 to 5 a.m. on weekends at Stir It Up. 84 12th St. NE; stiritupatl.com.

