5 Alternative Takes on Hollandaise Sauce for Your Eggs Benedict

Switching up how you make hollandaise sauce is a fun way to riff on this brunch staple. Here are five different ways to approach this classic sauce.

1. Use red wine

For a heartier sauce (that’s especially good with steak and eggs), reduce dry red wine and port instead of white wine.

2. Make a cheese sauce

Even easier (and potentially tastier) than fussy hollandaise? A classic Mornay sauce made with Gruyère.

3. Brown the butter

When making the classic French sauce, Jacques Pépin goes through the trouble of cooking the butter until it smells like hazelnuts, so you should, too.

4. Add morels

Make hollandaise even more decadent by adding pricy (and delicious) foraged mushrooms.

5. Use avocado

Blending avocado with lemon juice and warm water creates a creamy sauce reminiscent of hollandaise. It’s not only healthy but also vegan—until you serve over poached eggs, that is.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

