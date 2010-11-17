A $460K Whisky

© The Macallan Scotch Whisky/Lalique

Charity: water founder Scott Harrison with the oldest and rarest Macallan.

A few days ago, someone asked me what my necessary luxuries were in life and on my short list was Macallan single malt whisky. Apparently, a few other people share my passion. The other night, Sotheby’s auctioned off a bottle of the oldest and rarest Macallan ever, bottled in a bespoke Lalique crystal decanter. There were hyper-competitive bidders on the floor, as well as on the phone banks from Asia to Italy. The final winning bid came from an American collector: $460,000 for the Macallan 64 Years Old in Lalique. The auction was part of a 12-city charity tour starting in Paris and ending in New York that ultimately raised more than $600,00 for the non-profit organization, charity: water.