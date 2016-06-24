4 Wines for 4th of July

With the 4th of July just two weeks away, it's time to start thinking about what to drink during one of the biggest backyard cookouts of the year.

2015 Charles & Charles Rosé ($14)

This Syrah rosé from Three Thieves wine impresario Charles Bieler and Washington winemaking star Charles Smith is so delicious that you'll happily overlook the fact that the US flag on the label only has six stripes.

2014 The Federalist Zinfandel ($18)

Alexander Hamilton may have a hit Broadway musical, but George Washington (who's on the label) has this darkly fruity Zinfandel sourced from California's Central Valley. A touch of Syrah in the blend adds spiciness.

NV Chandon American Summer Brut ($24)

Every summer Napa Valley's Chandon releases a commemorative red-white-and-blue bottle of its reliably tasty nonvintage California sparkling wine; get it through Labor Day.

Blandy's Five Year Old Sercial Madeira ($25)

People think of Madeira as sweet, but the version made from the Sercial grape is dry and nutty, with citrus notes. Open a chilled bottle on the 4th; after all, Madeira was what the Founding Fathers toasted the Declaration of Independence with.