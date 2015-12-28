4 Ways to Use Canned Chickpeas

Chickpea-Kale Caesar

In a skillet, heat 1/4 inch canola oil. Add one 15-ounce can drained and dried chickpeas and fry until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels; season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, whisk 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 2 Tbsp. lemon juice, 2 teaspoons Dijon, 1 grated garlic clove and 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan. Toss with 1 1/4 pounds chopped curly kale and the chickpeas. Serve.

Sometimes a perfect salad is exactly what you want. This tangy Caesar salad from F&W’s Justin Chapple is topped with light, airy, crunchy pan-fried chickpeas. It doesn't take a lot to make kale taste delicious. Eva Kolenko

Chickpea Sandwiches

In a bowl, mash one 15-ounce can drained chickpeas with a fork. Stir in 2 Tbsp. each mayonnaise and minced red onion and 1 Tbsp. each fresh lemon juice and chopped dill. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon onto 4 slices of multigrain toast; top with avocado and sprouts. Serve.

© Eva Kolenko

Chickpea Chili

In a saucepan, cook 6 chopped bacon slices over moderately high heat until the fat is rendered. Add 1 chopped onion, 1 chopped carrot and 2 sliced garlic cloves; cook until softened, 8 minutes. Add one 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes, 2 cups chicken stock, two 15-ounce cans drained chickpeas, 1 pound chopped Swiss chard and 3 minced chipotles in adobo. Simmer for 8 minutes, or until the chili is thickened. Serve with shredded jack cheese and parsley.

© Eva Kolenko

Chickpea Quesadillas

In a bowl, mash one 15-ounce can drained chickpeas with a fork; add 1/2 pound shredded Manchego cheese, 4 chopped piquillo peppers and 1/4 cup sliced scallions; season with salt and pepper. Use to make four 8-inch quesadillas.