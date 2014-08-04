4 Ways to Use Bell Peppers

These four simple recipes make the most of the summertime bell pepper glut.
Spicy Pickled Peppers
Put 12 ounces chopped peppers and chiles into a 1-quart jar. In a saucepan, heat 1/2 cup water with 1 1/2 cups distilled white vinegar, 1 tablespoon kosher salt, 2 teaspoons caraway seeds and 1 teaspoon sugar until the sugar dissolves. Pour over the peppers and let stand until cool.
Steak Sandwiches
In a bowl, whisk 1/4 cup canola oil, 1/2 cup soy sauce, 7 minced garlic cloves and 1 tablespoon minced ginger. Add 2 thinly sliced green bell peppers, 2 bunches halved scallions and 1 pound thinly sliced rib eye steak and toss. Grill over moderately high heat, 2 minutes for steak, 3 minutes for scallions and 8 minutes for peppers. Pile onto buns along with mayo and pickles.
Mixed Pepper Pasta
In a skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add 1 chopped onion, 5 minced garlic cloves and 1 1/2 pounds chopped bell peppers. Season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat until soft. Add 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes, 1/4 cup chopped parsley and 1 pound cooked spaghetti along with 1 cup of its cooking water. Cook, tossing, for 1 minute.
Peppers & Tuna
In a baking dish, combine 2 cups olive oil with 1 head peeled and crushed garlic cloves, 4 thinly sliced poblanos and 1/3 cup drained capers and roast at 450° for 20 minutes. Let cool to warm, then stir in two 8-ounce jars good-quality drained tuna and 1/2 cup basil.
