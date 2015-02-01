4 Ways to Transport Deviled Eggs

Despite their retro reputation, deviled eggs are still the perfect party snack. Whether you make them for a casual picnic or an elegant cocktail party, they never fail to disappoint. The major challenge: If you have to travel to the party and bring the eggs, how do you get them there while keeping them intact? Here are four ingenious ideas.

Mini muffin tins or ice cube trays.

Set the assembled eggs in mini (or full-sized, if that’s all you have) muffin tins—one deviled egg half per cup. Cover loosely with plastic wrap, and you’re good to go.

Egg cartons.

Arrange the eggs in the egg carton cups (preferably a plastic carton) and pipe in the filling, then cover. For eggs that fit perfectly in the carton cups, serve with the tops cut off and standing upright instead of horizontal and halved.

Deviled egg carriers.

Yes, these exist. If you’re the one who always makes the deviled eggs for the party, it might be worth shelling out the $10 to $20 for one of these handy trays. When it’s not in use, you could use it to store jewelry, hardware or kitchen odds and ends.

Assemble them at the destination.

If a crowded subway is involved in getting to your party or you just want some foodie street cred, try this: Arrange the halved egg whites in an airtight container (you can stack them, if necessary). Put the filling in a resealable plastic bag. When you get to the party, arrange the egg whites on a platter. Snip off a corner of the filling bag and pipe the filling in the halves while everyone oohs and ahhs. Done and done.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

