4 Ways to Transport Cupcakes

If you’re taking your cakes to a picnic or bake sale, how do you get them there safely? Here are four ways to transport them that will fit every budget.

1. Original baking pan in a roasting pan

Set the cleaned cupcake pan in a roasting pan (disposable or otherwise) that’s deep enough to completely enclose the tops of the frosted cakes. After your cupcakes have cooled, return them to cups in the tin and frost them. Cover the pan with foil, and you’re ready to go.

2. Shallow, resealable container

If your cakes are minimally frosted, arrange them in a large, shallow plastic container so they are just touching. Be sure to keep the container horizontal as you travel.

3. Non-skid shelving liner

To prevent extensively decorated cupcakes from moving around, layer non-skin shelving liner in your resealable container or shallow boxes (such as sheet can boxes) that are deep enough to hold the frosted cakes. Arrange the cupcakes so they’re close but not touching; the liner will keep them in place.

4. Cupcake caddy

If you’re a cupcake devotee and have some space in the house, it might be worth investing in a cupcake carrier. Many of them are stackable, allowing you to customize them based on how many cupcakes you need to transport. Amazon is probably best bet for checking out options.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: 12 Incredible Cupcakes

25 Delicious Cakes

28 Beautiful Desserts