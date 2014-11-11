4 Ways Drew Barrymore Gets Ready for Thanksgiving

One of actress Drew Barrymore’s first wine memories is drinking Pinot Grigio around the table with her gal pals. So it’s appropriate that her new line of Barrymore wines is launching with a Monterey Pinot Grigio. Available across the country today for $15, Barrymore by Carmel Road Pinot Grigio is bright, zesty and clean—flavors that are echoed in the label, which sports her grandfather’s family crest as interpreted by artist Shepard Fairey.

At a roundtable tasting last night, Barrymore revealed her plans for the next wine (hopefully a Pinot Noir), her favorite pairing for the Pinot Grigio (sushi—when sake bombs aren't an option) and the wines that inspired her (Flowers, Coppola, Hess and Miraval). She also shared some smart tips that will come in handy during Thanksgiving. Here they are:

Buy extra wine. One of Barrymore’s biggest pet peeves is a party that’s light on wine and food. “I get really frustrated when the wine isn’t flowing,” she says. She recommends stocking up on more wine than you think you need. If you’re left with extra at the end of the night it’s a bonus for you!

Prep your lips. If you’re planning on drinking red wine, Barrymore says to skip the lipstick and wear lip-gloss instead because the wine can’t cling to slippery lips.

Don’t skimp on the fat. The best Thanksgiving turkey Barrymore ever made was brined for 36 hours, smothered and stuffed with butter, and wrapped in bacon.

Keep stuffing simple. For Barrymore, stuffing should be minimalist with no nuts or fruit to get in the way of the moist, custardy bread.

