4 Upgrades for Eggs Benedict

Runny poached eggs, salty Canadian bacon, buttery hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin. Yes, this is brunch perfection; but even perfection can be updated. Here are four ways.

1. Use real bacon

Chef Tara Lazar skips the lean Canadian stuff and swaps in crisp and fatty applewood-smoked American-style bacon.

2. Just add lobster

Almost anything topped with lobster is instantly elevated, and eggs Benedict are no exception. For an even more luxurious upgrade, add lump crabmeat, which is now often pricier than lobster.

3. Reubenize it

Made with rye toast, sauerkraut, pastrami and Russian dressing-style hollandaise, this mash-up of two great hangover foods is pure genius.

4. Scramble the eggs

Just because you don’t love poached eggs doesn’t mean you can’t have hollandaise. Make a decadent scramble to pile on the English muffins and top with the sauce.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

