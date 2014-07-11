4 Unusual Pop-Ups Around the World

From Italy to Israel, here are four fantastic food pop-ups from now until November.

1. Marcus Samuelsson in Bermuda

Now through August 3

Marcus Samuelsson (Red Rooster Harlem) is opening a restaurant next year at Bermuda’s Fairmont Hamilton Princess—just one aspect of the massive renovation at the venerable “Pink Palace.” Samuelsson is there now, testing out recipes at a 100-seat indoor-outdoor space overlooking the harbor. Of the eclectic Caribbean-meets-Southern-meets-New York steakhouse menu (jerk pork belly, cornbread madeleines, coconut creamed spinach), Samuelsson is most excited about his crudo, such as local wahoo with yuzu gelée, ginger and seaweed sauce. “We also serve grilled wahoo with salsa verde,” he says, “but raw it has a beautiful, light texture.”

2. The Dolomites in Tuscany

July 16

Throughout 2014, Relais & Château properties are celebrating the group’s 60th anniversary with special guest-chef dinners. On July 16, the Tuscan villa Il Borro (Salvatore Ferragamo’s family estate) will welcome Norbert Niederkofler, of the Michelin two-star restaurant at Hotel & Spa Rosa Alpina, one of F&W’s favorite spots in the Dolomites.

3. Israeli-Palestinian food on Mt. Zion

August 20 — September 7

Part of this year’s Jerusalem Season of Culture—which includes an indie music festival and a late-night party for thousands at the Israel Museum—is a pop-up restaurant in a mansion on Mount Zion called “3,876m: Between Knife and Fork.” It’s a collaboration between two of Jerusalem’s most famous chefs: the half-Lebanese, half-Palestinian Kamel Hashlamon (Turquoise) and Assaf Granit, winner of Israel's Iron Chef who heads up the iconic restaurant, Machaneyehuda. They are working together on the menu (stuffed pigeon terrine, lamb tartar), which they’ll serve to more than 400 people a night.

4. Trendy London Pop-Up in New York City

September 24 - October 4, 2014

London’s Shuttlecock Inc. is bringing their super-popular retro-airline-themed event “Mile High” to New York City. Waiters wear 1960’s flight attendant uniforms and hand out vintage passports and Champagne. Chef Oliver Templeton, formerly of London’s Moro, cooks updated British dishes: smoked pigeon breast with chicory and pickled walnut; treacle tart with clotted cream ice cream.

