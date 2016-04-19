4 Top American Single Malts

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey ($55)

This smooth, toffee-inflected single malt is made entirely with barley farmed in the Rocky Mountains.

Westland Peated American Single Malt Whiskey ($70)

Until his whiskeys made with Washington state peat mature, Matt Hofmann is using Scottish peat to instill campfire-smoky notes into this complex whiskey.

Balcones "1” Texas Single Malt Whisky ($75)

Despite the departure of original distiller Chip Tate, this substantial, oaky whiskey remains one of the best US single malts.

Hillrock Estate Single Malt Whiskey ($100)

Master distiller Dave Pickerell, who learned his trade at Maker's Mark, creates this smoky Hudson Valley whiskey with New York barley and Scottish peat.