4 Top American Single Malts

Scottish single-malt whiskeys use only one type of grain, barley (bourbon, in contrast, calls for a mix of grains). Recently, American distillers have fallen for the single-malt style. Here, a few favorites.
Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey ($55)
This smooth, toffee-inflected single malt is made entirely with barley farmed in the Rocky Mountains.
Westland Peated American Single Malt Whiskey ($70)
Until his whiskeys made with Washington state peat mature, Matt Hofmann is using Scottish peat to instill campfire-smoky notes into this complex whiskey.
Balcones "1” Texas Single Malt Whisky ($75)
Despite the departure of original distiller Chip Tate, this substantial, oaky whiskey remains one of the best US single malts.
Hillrock Estate Single Malt Whiskey ($100)
Master distiller Dave Pickerell, who learned his trade at Maker's Mark, creates this smoky Hudson Valley whiskey with New York barley and Scottish peat.