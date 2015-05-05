4 Tequilas for Every Budget

Today is Cinco de Mayo, which means tonight’s happy hour will be fueled by tequila. To help make your Cinco the best ever, here's our mini guide to the best tequilas to buy according to your budget.

Affordable

Familia Camarena Silver

Grassy and bright with a sharp, zesty finish, this silver tequila is great for mixing triple sec-free Tommy’s margaritas. $20

Mid-Range

Tapatio 110

This high-proof tequila is fiery and packed with fresh agave flavors. The high alcohol content means it can hold its own in boldly flavored cocktails like a tequila Negroni. $50

Splurge

José Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Tequila

For the past 20 years, José Cuervo has released a limited-edition bottling of extra añejo tequila. This year’s is smoky with hints of vanilla. Drink it straight with dinner—it’s surprisingly food-friendly. $150

Mega-Splurge

Patrón Extra Añejo 7 Años

This recent, limited-edition release from Patrón is ridiculously sherried and rich. It’s perfect for drinking on its own at room temperature as an after-dinner sipper—don’t even try to mix this in a cocktail. $300

Related: 16 Great Tequila Drinks

10 Terrific Margaritas

America's Best Margarita Bars